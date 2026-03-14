Governor extends good wishes to SSC students

Governor of Telangana, Shiv Pratap Shukla, has extended his heartfelt best wishes to students appearing for the upcoming SSC Examinations across the state. In his message on Friday, the Governor encouraged students to approach the examinations with confidence and a positive mindset. He stressed that exams should be seen as an opportunity to showcase learning rather than a source of stress. He advised students to remain calm, manage their time effectively, and focus on giving their best performance.

Highlighting the importance of self-belief and perseverance, Shiv Pratap Shukla reminded students that success in examinations is not only about marks, but also about demonstrating the knowledge and skills they have acquired. He urged them to stay motivated and avoid unnecessary anxiety during this crucial period. The Governor also acknowledged the significant role played by parents and teachers in guiding and supporting students throughout their academic journey.

He expressed appreciation for their efforts in nurturing young minds and instilling confidence in them. Shiv Pratap Shukla wished all examinees success, hoping that their hard work and dedication would lead to bright futures. He emphasised that education is the foundation of progress and encouraged students to continue striving for excellence in both academics and life.