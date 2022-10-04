Governor greets people of Telangana on 'Vijaya Dasami' festival

Hyderabad: On the joyous occasion of Vijaya Dasami, Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan has extended her warm and cordial greetings to the people of Telangana.

"The Navaratri festival renews our spirit of joy and jubilation. The main message of the festival is triumph of good over the evil and this message has an everlasting relevance. "Truth alone Triumphs" is our National credo and while celebrating the festival, we have to collectively endeavour to fight all evils including environmental hazards and to create greener and tidy neighborhoods," the Governor said in her message.

The Governor prayed to the Divine Mother to shower her choicest blessings on the occasion of happy and festive celebrations of Dasara.