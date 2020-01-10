SCCL Director inaugurates Singareni Seva Samithi stall at Numaish

Kothagudem/Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited ( SCCL) Director S Chandra Sekhar inaugurated the stall of Singareni Seva Samithi at Numaish exhibition in Hyderabad on Friday.

The products made by the members of Singareni Seva Samithi were put up for sale. Speaking on the occasion, the Director said the SCCL was giving importance towards imparting vocational training to women in the company areas.

The main aim of the company was to make women financially independent, he said. General Manager Anthoni Raj, Chief Coordinator Singareni Seva Samithi (SSS) Budagam Mahesh, Deputy General Manager Vijayander Reddy, Deputy Finance Manager Bhadru, Administrative Manager N Bhasker, Deputy Manager D Venkatesham, Communication officer Ganashankar, KV Ramana and Seva coordinators Kishore and Siva Kumar were present.

