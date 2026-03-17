Governor in Assembly: ‘Telangana on cusp of mega transformation’

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday said that the Telangana state was standing on the threshold of an extraordinary transformation focusing on innovation and development to take the state to a $3-trillion economy by 2047.

The Governor on Monday delivered his maiden address to the Telangana Legislature at the beginning of the budget session. Council Chairman G Sukhender Reddy, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy escorted the Governor to the Speaker’s chair. Starting his speech in Telugu, the Governor read out the paragraphs in the address in Telugu, Hindi and English.

The Governor said that this Budget was not just about financial allocations, but it was about shaping a stronger, more resilient Telangana. It was a roadmap for progress, a commitment to justice, and a promise to every citizen that their aspirations matter. “The resolve of the government is unshakable. Every policy, every initiative, and every reform introduced is aimed at creating opportunities, empowering people, and driving inclusive growth. The vision is clear, the direction is set, and the momentum is unstoppable.

Telangana would compete with the developed global cities and countries. Taking inspiration from the successful models across the globe Telangana would like to achieve a 3 trillion-dollar economy by 2047,” he said. The Governor talked about ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ stating that Telangana was standing as a global beacon of inclusive growth and innovation.

Giving the government’s roadmap, the Governor said the document Telangana Rising was prepared in line with the Vikasit Bharat Vision 2047 and in consultation with NITI Aayog with an aim to evolve Telangana into a $3-trillion economy by 2047, with an interim target of $1-trillion by 2034. He said that the state’s GSDP for 2025-26 is Rs 17.82 lakh crore reflecting an impressive growth rate of 10.7 per cent, with Telangana contributing 4.99 per cent to India’s GDP.

The state’s per capita income reached Rs.4,18,931. At the same time, the government has maintained price stability, with inflation contained at 0.2 per cent, he added.