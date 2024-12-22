Governor Jishnu Dev Attends 'World Meditation Day' Celebration at Gachibowli Stadium

Hyderabad: The Hon'ble Governor, Sri Jishnu Dev, graced the "World Meditation Day" event held at Gachibowli Stadium on Sunday as the Chief Guest. The program, organized to promote mental well-being and the benefits of meditation, witnessed enthusiastic participation from people across age groups.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Jishnu Dev emphasized the importance of meditation in maintaining physical and mental health in today’s fast-paced world. "Meditation is not merely a practice but a way to connect with our inner selves and build a society rooted in peace and harmony," he remarked.

The event featured guided meditation sessions by renowned instructors, along with discussions on the science behind mindfulness and its impact on reducing stress and anxiety. Several cultural performances celebrating themes of tranquility and self-awareness added vibrancy to the program.

Participants, including students, professionals, and senior citizens, expressed their appreciation for the initiative, which provided practical insights into integrating meditation into daily life.

Organizers of the event highlighted that this year’s theme, “Harmony Within, Harmony Outside,” aimed to inspire individuals to foster personal well-being and contribute to a more compassionate world.

The event concluded with a pledge led by Governor Jishnu Dev, encouraging participants to adopt meditation as a regular practice for holistic development.

World Meditation Day at Gachibowli Stadium served as a powerful reminder of the transformative potential of mindfulness, inspiring the city to embrace a more centered and balanced approach to life.