  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma to inaugurate Seminar and Expo on Footwear Heritage

  • Created On:  20 Nov 2025 9:30 PM IST
Governor Jishnu Dev Varma to inaugurate Seminar and Expo on Footwear Heritage
X

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma would be inaugurating a one of its kind seminar and expo on ‘Footwear Heritage’ to be organised from November 28 to 30 by the Pleach India Foundation and Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) Hyderabad at the FDDI, Hyderabad campus.

The three-day event would highlight India’s rich footwear heritage, craft traditions, design evolution and include talks by experts, designers and heritage specialists. All students, researchers, have designers, artisans and the public are invited to participate. A curtain raising ceremony was held today at FDDI Hyderabad in the presence of FDDI, Hyderabad Executive Director Narasimhugari Tej Lohit Reddy, Pleach India Foundation Chairperson Tejaswini Yarlagadda, CEO Emani Siva Nagi Reddy, along with faculty, staff, and students of both organisations.

Tags

HyderabadFootwear Heritage ExpoFDDI HyderabadPleach India FoundationJishnu Dev VarmaCraft TraditionsDesign Evolution

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

New phase of ‘intellectual terrorism’ has begun: BJP

New phase of ‘intellectual terrorism’ has begun: BJP

National News

More
Share it
X