Governor Jishnu Dev Varma to inaugurate Seminar and Expo on Footwear Heritage

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma would be inaugurating a one of its kind seminar and expo on ‘Footwear Heritage’ to be organised from November 28 to 30 by the Pleach India Foundation and Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) Hyderabad at the FDDI, Hyderabad campus.

The three-day event would highlight India’s rich footwear heritage, craft traditions, design evolution and include talks by experts, designers and heritage specialists. All students, researchers, have designers, artisans and the public are invited to participate. A curtain raising ceremony was held today at FDDI Hyderabad in the presence of FDDI, Hyderabad Executive Director Narasimhugari Tej Lohit Reddy, Pleach India Foundation Chairperson Tejaswini Yarlagadda, CEO Emani Siva Nagi Reddy, along with faculty, staff, and students of both organisations.