Governor Tamilisai asks people to gear up for Har Ghar Tiranga initiative

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday appealed the people of the State to gear up for the grand celebration of Har Ghar Tiranga initiative (Tri colour flag atop all houses).

The Governor distributed national flags to the Raj Bhavan sanitation staff at a special function held at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Referring to the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative, she stated that it would be a right opportunity for all the people of our country to showcase and celebrate the vibrant democracy of our nation and cherish its 75 years of Independence.

On the occasion, Tamilisai also distributed clothes and other material to the sanitation staff of the Raj Bhavan and the GHMC sanitation workers who offer their services in and around Raj Bhavan. The gesture was in view of the recent flood situation and suffering caused to the sanitation staff.

The Governor urged people to take precaution dose for the Covid-19 as part of the free distribution of the precaution dose being given across the country.

Referring to the ongoing Breastfeeding Week campaign, she appealed for better awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding for the healthy future of the child and the mother.