Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to attend Palamuru University convocation today

Mahbubnagar: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is scheduled to visit Palamuru University for the 3th Convocation ceremony of the university on Thursday.

Palamuru University Vice-Chancellor LB Lakshmikanth Rathod informed that the university is conducting its 3rd graduation ceremony on Thursday and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, in her capacity as the Chancellor, will attend the programme and address the graduates.

Speaking to media persons, he explained about the arrangements being made for the graduation ceremony of the University.

The Governor will preside over the graduation ceremony and Hyderabad Central University Vice-Chancellor Acharya BG Rao is also expected to deliver the graduation lecture on the occasion.

The Governor will present PhD degrees to 6 students, while another 73 students will be given away gold medals. About 2,932 students will be given PG Convocations while another 3,0645 undergraduate students will be given degree 'pattas' from Palamuru University, he informed.