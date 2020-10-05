Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's conduct proves BJP-TRS collusion

Hyderabad: Condemning Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's comments that the Congress agitation over farm bill was a political drama, the Congress held that while holding a constitution post, she should avoid indulging in making such political statements.



Speaking to the media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, AICC spokesperson Dasoju Shravan strongly criticised Telangana Governor's contention saying that it was not Congress party, but the Governor was indulging in politics at Raj Bhavan.

"When Congress party requested an appointment with Governor on farmers' agitation against newly brought in farm bills, she refused citing covid-19. Despite party leadership clearly mentioning that the delegation will not consist more than two or three senior leaders, the Governor avoided meeting. Nevertheless, we said we would at least present the memorandum copy to her public relations officer or liaison officer, she refused even for that without exhibiting minimum courtesy.

She did not even allow leaving the copy at Raj Bhavan entrance. Despite all this humiliation, Congress leaders did not utter a word against her," recalled Sravan.

In an open letter to Governor, he stated that it was uncharitable on the part of the Governor to term concerns towards farmers as political drama.

"If she was worried about the pandemic, why did she give permission to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who visited Raj Bhavan? And why did she felicitate her husband P Soundararajan following his selection for Dronacharya Award? Even Congress party is happy about the accomplishment. But why did not Governor think of covid-19 while meeting the Chief Minister?" he asked.

TPCC general secretaries Mahesh Goud and Uzma Shakir, official spokesperson P Indira Shobhan and others were present.