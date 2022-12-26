Governors attacking State govts, Statute needs change, says Nageshwar

Hyderabad: Former MLC Prof K Nageswar on Monday alleged that an attack was taking place on Indian constitution in the country. He condemned the directions of the Union government to make Hindi as a compulsory language in the entire country. He demanded that the Central government abolish the term of Central government and replace it with Union government.

Prof. Nageswar alleged that the Central government was making laws on the subjects, which are under the State list of the Indian constitution, and thrusting them on all the States of the country in a forceful manner.

Commenting on the Governor's system, Prof. Nageshwar said the system neither has powers nor responsibilities. Targeting Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Nageswar alleged that the Governor was doing politics by sitting in Raj Bhavan. He made it clear that the people of Telangana had elected the State government and not the Governor. He alleged that the system of the governors was attacking the State governments in the country.

Rebutting the claims of the Central government that it was giving 41 percent of its total funds to the States, he made it clear that the Central government was giving only 21 percent of its total funds. He said the southern States in the country were facing injustice in the issue of the number of seats if they were assessed based on the 2011 census and added that the seats would come down in the southern States based on the census figures while noting that such drop will ensure power in the hands of the northern Indian States forever. He said attacks were also being taken place on the constitutional rights of the people of the country.