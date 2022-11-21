Govt aims to work for welfare of fishermen community

Hyderabad/Gadwal: Releasing baby prawns in Rylampad reservoir of Dharur mandal in Gadwal district on Sunday, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan said that welfare and development of fishermen community has been given highest priority in Telangana State.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that no State in the country like Telangana has been giving priority for the revival of caste-based employment and thereby creating employment sources within the villages and helping improve the economic conditions of these communities. Krishna Mohan stressed that the State government is providing free fish lings and baby prawns to the fishermen communities, so that they can rear them and later sell them to the local markets and even export to other countries and earn good returns and make a decent respectful livelihood within their own village without having to migrate to other places for making a living.

The MLA said that they have released more than 2 lakh shrimp lings into the Rylampad reservoir. He said apart from providing free fish lings and shrimps to the fishermen community other facilities like vehicles, fishing nets and others for marketing is also being provided by the state government at subsidized costs.

Apart from providing 100 per cent free fish lings and shrimps, the state government is also providing insurance cover to the fishermen community, so that if in case any fishermen dies in accidents their family members will be protected financially.

District Rythu Bandhu Samiti President Chennaiah, District Library Chairman Jambu Raman Gowda, MPPs Najumunnisa Begum, Vijay, ZPTC Padma Venkateshwar Reddy, Vice MPP Sudarshan Reddy, Mandal Sarpanchulu Sangam President Raghuvardhan Reddy, Sarpanchulu Karremma, Sujatha Maldakal Mandal Party President Venkatanna, TRS Party leaders Ramesh Naidu and others participated in the programme alogn with the MLA.