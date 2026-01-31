Govt announces schedule for Physical Education Common Entrance Test 2026

Hyderabad: The Satavahana University Karimnagar under the supervision of the Telangana Council of Higher Education announced the schedule for the Telangana Physical Education Common Entrance Test 2026 on Friday. This entrance test facilitates admissions into two year BPEd and DPEd courses for the 2026 to 2027 academic year.

The decision followed a committee meeting attended by Vice Chancellor Umesh Kumar and Convener Rajesh Kumar where eligibility criteria and examination schemes were finalised. According to the approved schedule the official notification will be issued on 25 February 2026. Aspiring candidates can commence their online applications from 2 March 2026.

The deadline for submission without a late fee is set for 5 May 2026 while applications with late fee slabs will be accepted until 20 May 2026. The physical efficiency and skill tests are scheduled to take place from 31 May to 3 June 2026.

Convener Rajesh Kumar stated that further updates would be available on the official council website from late February. This announcement marks a crucial step for thousands of students across the state seeking professional qualifications in physical education and sports sciences.