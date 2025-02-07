Govt bows to people’s demand, creates new mandals in Adilabad

Adilabad: The demand for the establishment of new mandals for the convenience of administration has finally been fulfilled. The agitation taken up by the people of the respective villages to divide large mandals located in remote areas and solve their legal problems has finally been heeded by the government.

The government issued an order(GO) to this effect recently. The people of Adilabad district have welcomed the new mandals of Jainath, Bhoraj and Sonala with new enthusiasm from Wednesday. District Collector Rajarshi Shah and Additional Collector Shyamala Devi inaugurated the administration of the new mandals and handed over the responsibilities to the new mandal officials. Satnala and Bhoraj were inaugurated on Wednesday and Sonala mandal was inaugurated on Thursday. The people of the mandal were overjoyed as the administration of the new mandals became available.

New mandal offices opened smoothly

As per the promise given by the state government to the people, arrangements have been underway since last week for the establishment of Satnala, Boraj and Sonala mandals in Adilabad district.

The MPDO and tahsildar offices will continue in the newly established Satnala mandal’s Irrigation department building and the Fisheries department building. In Bhoraj center, the MPDO and tahsildar offices have been set up in the Panchayat Raj building and the School building, respectively. In Sonala, the MPDO and tahsildar offices have been opened in some rooms of the Zilla Parishad School.

Allocation of new officers...

The District Collector has issued orders assigning key MPDO and tahsildar responsibilities to the newly established mandals.

Venkataraju, who was the MPO of Jainath, has been appointed as the Satnala officer, Venu, who was the ZP superintendent, has been appointed as the Bhoraj MPDO, and Rajeshwar, who was the Both superintendent, has been appointed as the Sonala MPDO.

Now, Anna L Rajeshwari, who was the deputy tahsildar of Jainath, has been appointed as the Bhoraj tahsildar, Madavi Vishwanath, who was working as the Enforcement dt, has been appointed as the Satnala tahsildar, and Mallesh, who was the deputy tahsildar of Boath mandal, has been appointed as the Sonala tahsildar.

In addition, the officers of Agriculture and other departments have been reassigned.