Govt clears pending bills worth Rs 153 cr in single day to GPs

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday cleared around 10,000 pending bills to Gram Panchayats and released an amount of Rs 153 crore.

According to a release, the government has cleared 9,990 pending bills in a single day and has paid bills under Rs 10 lakh. The priority will be given to clearing pending bills till August 2024.

“The previous government has accumulated pending bills worth massive amounts for the department. Along with this, Rs 85 crore has also been released for various works undertaken under SDF (Special Development Fund),” it added.