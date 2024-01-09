Govt constitutes cabinet sub-committee on 6-guarantees

Hyderabad: The State government on Monday constituted a cabinet sub-committee on implementation of six guarantees. Led by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka as its Chairman, the sub-committee includes Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy as its members.

The sub-committee will be holding regular meetings till finalising the modalities and framework for implementing all the guarantees. In the later stages the State Cabinet will be giving approval for proposals and launching the schemes towards extending the benefits to the eligible beneficiaries across the State.

Dispelling apprehensions that the Congress government won’t be delivering its promises, the Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy informed the media that the State government has increased the pace of digitising over 1.25 cr applications which were received through Abhaya Hastham drive. Ponnam informed that about 30,000 data entry operators were being engaged as part of the process.

Expressing reservations over the way Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders were criticising the Congress government Ponnam felt that the same leaders who were in power for about decade have not only pushed the State into debt trap but also completely set the stage for bankruptcy. He felt that the statement by K T Rama Rao that instead of 32 medical colleges the BRS government should have come up with 32 fake youtube channels speaks volumes about the unethical practices they have engaged and were continuing to depend on false propaganda. Ponnam cautioned that the Congress government will not be tolerating those who will be engaged in false propaganda and tough measures would be adopted. He warned that even if the former Ministers are engaged in such practices they won’t be spared.

Ponguleti informed that out of a total of 1.25 crore applications there were also applications seeking ration cards, jobs which number around 20 lakhs during the Praja Palana drive. The Minister, trying to clear the doubts, maintained that the government was committed to implementing the guarantees within 100-days. Referring to the promise made by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, he affirmed that the party shall stand by its word and those who have applied for the Abhaya Hastham won’t be missed from digitisation.