Govt failed to deal with floods: Eatala

Warangal: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender has come down heavily on the State government for its lack of preparedness in dealing with flooding in Warangal city. Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Friday, he found fault with the BRS leaders for not taking measures to avoid flooding of colonies

“Citing unprecedented rains, the BRS leaders take exception to the flooding. Long ago, MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao said that encroachments on nalas (drains) will be removed in the city for the free flow of stormwater; however, the authorities failed to do so,” Eatala said. Several colonies are under a sheet of water. The denizens suffered a huge loss due to burning of electric appliances in their homes.

The rainwater also damaged essentials, he said, demanding the government to give a compensation of Rs 25,000 to each household and Rs 2 lakh to each store. He also demanded an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those who were killed in the floods. Eatala urged the government to conduct enumeration of crop and cattle loss that occurred during the floods.

He found fault with the BRS leaders for not allowing the Opposition party leaders to extend their support to those staying in the rehabilitation centres. He said that BJP leadership has decided to provide 25 kgs of rice to the flood-affected residents of Moranchapalli village that was completely marooned. The BJP will also provide an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 to the families of those who died due to floods. “KCR who promised to develop several cities like Dallas, New York and London etc needs to open his eyes and understand the ground reality in the State,” Eatala said. He demanded the government for the proper utilization of funds given by the Centre in the name of Smart Cities Mission.

Earlier, Eatala accompanied by Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma, former MLAs Marthineni Dharma Rao, Kondeti Sridhar and Moluguri Bikshapathi, State spokesperson Anugula Rakesh Reddy inspected the flood-ravaged Naim Nagar. Paluvelpula and other colonies.