Govt gives high priority to sports: MLA Vijayaramana Rao

Peddpalli: MLA Chintakunta Vijayaramana Rao kicked off the mandal level CM Cup tournaments at Sultanabad Government Junior College ground on Wednesday.

He said that the government is organising the CM Cup tournaments with the intention of producing state, national and international athletes from the village level. CM A Revanth Reddy, who is himself a football player, planned to establish a university especially to promote sports. The previous government had completely neglected sports, he said.

Sportspersons of Sultanabad, the birthplace of sports, have brought fame to the region by displaying their skills. The local senior sportsmen should continue the same streak, the MLA said.

As a part of this, Telangana level tournaments will be organised in memory of former MLA late Birudu Rajamallu to encourage junior sportspersons, he announced amid the cheers of the sportspersons. He said that he will organise the tournaments with his own responsibility. District Library Association president A Annaiah Goud, Municipal Chairperson Gajula Lakshmi Rajamallu, AMC Chairman Minupala Prakash Rao, DYO Suresh, Sports Club President M Ravinder, MPDO, Congress leaders, activists and sportsmen participated in this programme.