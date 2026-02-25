Govt issues guidelines for upcoming Intermediate and SSC exams

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced key measures to ensure the smooth and transparent conduct of the upcoming Intermediate and SSC examinations. Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao chaired a video conference with Collectors and SPs, along with senior education officials, to finalise arrangements on Tuesday.

The Intermediate exams will begin on February 25, while the SSC exams start on March 14. In a major relief to students, the government has decided to allow entry into exam centres up to five minutes after the scheduled start time. Rao directed officials to ensure strict vigilance, especially at previously disputed centres and to provide basic amenities such as drinking water, electricity, toilets and seating arrangements so that no student is forced to sit on the floor.

Security measures include police deployment, revenue coordination and installation of CCTV cameras. Each centre will have an ANM and first-aid kits. Flying squads and sitting squads will monitor exam centers, with strict action promised against any malpractice.

Education Secretary Yogita Rana revealed that 4,89,055 students will appear for Intermediate first year, 4,53,832 for second year, and 5,28,239 for SSC. For the first time, hall tickets are being sent via WhatsApp and made available online. Question papers will carry QR codes and serial numbers, to be opened only 15 minutes before the exam.

The government has also instructed officials to pay special attention to the construction of Young India Integrated Schools, a flagship initiative. Authorities warned that any irregularities would invite severe disciplinary action.