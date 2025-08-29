Govt issues orders to abolish border check posts in state

Hyderabad: The State Government issued orders to abolish the border check posts in the state, following the orders of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The aim is to streamline interstate transport and remove obstacles to the movement of commercial vehicles.

The decision was in line with the central govt directives, after the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system. The transport department said that these border check posts were intended to control vehicle movement, ensure compliance with transport regulations, and collect road taxes. However, after the implementation of GST and advancements in digital measures, the need for these physical check posts diminished. Transport Commissioner Surendra Mohan has informed that the removal of border check posts for a seamless transportation network and reduce administrative burdens.

He has informed that removal of check posts will bring more transparency, help in reducing footfalls of operation into check posts and will lead to reduction in transportation cost, increase of State gross domestic product and enhance the image of the Telangana State on ease of doing business. The State Government after careful examination of the matter issued the order that all services in the check posts related to Motor Vehicle Act including enforcement, collection of fees shall cease, to ensure seamless movement of vehicles and logistics.

Meanwhile, the orders also read, the Motor Vehicles Inspectors/ Assistant Motor Vehicles Inspectors who will be relocated from Check posts shall be given Enforcement duties in the district jurisdictions to enforce against tax evasion and Road Safety related offences. Their work shall be monitored by the DTC concerned to ensure that the enforcement revenue will not fall. “Once the Check posts are removed, Mobile squads shall be operated for a period of six months in the border districts to educate and ensure that no vehicle enters Telangana without payment of tax,” the order stated.