Govt keen to turn Hyd into global film city: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, while assuring all the required support for the cine industry, said that the Telangana’s Vision Document could include a separate chapter on cine industry. Hence, he urged the cine industry’s eminent personalities to come up with proposals for transforming Hyderabad into a global hub of the industry.

Addressing a colourful gathering at the first Gaddar film awards function, Revanth Reddy, while underscoring the potential of the Telugu film industry, urged directors like Rajamouli to help make Hyderabad the top destination for filmmakers of not only Bollywood but also Hollywood. He asked the state Film Development Corporation chairman Dil Raju to come up with plans towards shaping the Vision of 2047, while emphasising the industry’s potential and possible contribution to the State’s development. “As Telangana’s Vision 2047 is aimed at $ 3 trillion economy and $ 1 trillion economy by 2035, we have to give priority to including the development of the cinema industry. Hyderabad should become the hub of best movies at the global level. We are ready to support, and you should plan to include ideas so that the Vision Document includes a separate chapter,” he said.

The Chief Minister clarified that the State government had always remained supportive of the industry and sometimes ‘harsh decisions’ were inevitable. However, these awards proved that the government recognised and appreciated the artistes and the film industry.

While stressing the need for Hyderabad’s growth on par with global cities, Revanth Reddy pointed out that out of the Fortune 500 companies, the City housed offices for 85 companies which cannot be undermined. He reiterated that Hyderabad’s competition was with global cities and urged the industry to come forward with their proposals. The Chief Minister said that Telangana was inspired by artistes like Gaddar and Ande Sri whose songs continued to arouse the generations of Telangana.