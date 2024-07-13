Govt listens to views of ryots on Rythu Bharosa

Wanaparthy : The State government will take a final decision on the ‘Rythu Bharosa’ scheme based on the opinions of farmers, according to Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao.

He said here on Friday that in keeping with the government’s promise to farmers, the Cabinet Sub-Committee, of which Tummala is a member, is meeting with farmers on how best to implement the crop assistance.

As part of the Rythu Bharosa opinion collection initiative, the sub-committee conducted a workshop with farmers from the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district. The committee members including Revenue and Information Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Tourism and Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, State Planning Boad vice-chairman Dr. G Chinna Reddy, Nagarkurnool MP, legislators, and district collectors attended.

Tummala told the workshop that despite financial difficulties, the government was committed to supporting the agriculture sector and small and marginal farmers, honouring the promises made to them. The emphasis is on giving priority to the farmers who endure hardships and produce crops through their hard work and sweat, Tummala said.

Srinivas Reddy urged farmers to express their views on whether Rythu Bharosa should be extended to landowners with 100 acres, waste lands, hills and layouts.

Krishna Rao noted that when the State was formed, it had a debt of Rs 8 lakh crore. “The government wants to do justice to farmers and support them comprehensively. This is why they have initiated the Rythu Bharosa opinion collection programme to formulate a specific action plan based on farmers’ opinions,” he said.

Dr Chinna Reddy pointed out that over 90% of farmers in unified Mahbubnagar district own less than 10 acres land; it is necessary to provide Rythu Bharosa to them. He suggested that financially well-off farmers should voluntarily forgo Rythu Bharosa benefit.

Later, opinions of farmers were gathered district-wise and mandal-wise. Most farmers suggested taking one family as a unit and providing Rythu Bharosa for up to 10 acres. They emphasised that Rythu Bharosa should only be given to those who genuinely cultivate crops through hard work, not to those owning hundreds of acres or having ventures, hills, or other taxable properties.

Farmers also advocated for extending Rythu Bharosa to tenant farmers, along with providing quality seeds, fertiliser and machinery on subsidy, and additionally paying a bonus for crops. Some farmers suggested that paying bonus for crops over and above the support price would encourage more focus on agriculture.

MP Ravi said he would work to bring funds from the Centre to the State. He expressed respect for majority opinion that Rythu Bharosa should be given to farmers with up to 10 acres per family.

The meeting was attended by local legislator Tudi Megha Reddy, MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy, Nagarkurnool MLA K Rajesh Reddy, Achampet MLA Vamsi Krishna, Makthal MLA Vakiti Srihari, Devarkadra MLA Madhusudan Reddy, Narayanapet MLA Parnik Reddy, Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy, Gadwal MLA Krishnamohan Reddy.

Agriculture Commissioner Raghunandan Rao, Mahbubnagar Collectors Vijayanand, Wanaparthy collector Sanchit Gangwar, Nagarkurnool collector Badavath Santosh, Narayanpet collector Sikta Patnaik, additional collectors, farmers, leaders of farmer associations, Agriculture department were present.