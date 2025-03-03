Govt neglecting sunflower farmers, alleges Harish

Hyderabad: Stating that the Sunflower farmers across Telangana were left helpless as the state government failed to open procurement centres, BRS leader T Harish Rao on Sunday demanded immediate opening of procurement centres.

In an open letter to the Chief Minister, Harish Rao said that the farmers were forced to sell produce to middlemen at Rs 5,500- Rs 6,000 per quintal, losing Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per quintal. Despite NAFED announcing Rs 7,280 MSP, farmers were pushed into distress sales due to government’s inaction, he alleged.

He reminded the Chief Minister that under the BRS government, oilseed cultivation was actively promoted through timely financial support under Rythu Bandhu, along with subsidies and irrigation facilities. These efforts resulted in large-scale cultivation of oilseed crops, including sunflower, across the state. “Today, sunflower crops are ready for harvest, but to everyone’s shock, the state government has not opened a single procurement centre. This has left farmers with no choice but to sell to middlemen at distress prices, ranging from Rs 5,500 to Rs 6,000 per quintal. This is a direct consequence of the government’s apathy,” Harish Rao stated in the letter.

The BRS leader also pointed out that under their government, sunflower seeds were procured through NAFED at the announced Minimum Support Price (MSP), giving farmers financial security. Even this year, NAFED announced an MSP of Rs 7,280 per quintal, but the Congress government’s failure to act has forced farmers into distress sales, causing them losses of Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per quintal. “This government’s silence on such a critical issue exposes its disregard for farmers’ livelihoods. How can a government that claims to work for farmers allow this exploitation right under its nose?” Harish Rao questioned in his letter.