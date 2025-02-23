Govt nod for recruitment of 14,236 Anganwadi teachers, helpers posts

Hyderabad: The Women and Child Welfare department has commenced a job fair, following the state government’s approval to fill positions for Anganwadi teachers and helpers.

The Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Seethakka, has signed the necessary documents to proceed with the recruitment. Officials indicate that the upcoming notification will announce the hiring of 6,399 Anganwadi teachers and 7,837 helpers.

This notification is expected to be released once the election code period concludes, with district Collectors set to provide details regarding the recruitment process. Overall, the state government aims to fill 14,236 positions, marking the first significant recruitment of Anganwadi teachers and helpers in Telangana at this scale. This initiative will further enhance the effectiveness of the Anganwadi worker system.