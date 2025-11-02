Govt pays bills with liquor shops auction proceeds

Hyderabad: Huge revenues generated from the sale of liquor applications helped the government to clear pending bills of the Road and Buildings and Panchayat Raj departments.

The pending release of the benefits of the retired government employees was also released.

Officials said that the government raked in Rs 2,854 crore from the sale of liquor applications in just one month and the funds are being used to clear nearly Rs 1,000 crore pending bills to pay the retirement benefits and contract bills up to Rs 10 lakh in Panchayat Raj and Roads and Buildings departments.

Rs304 crore pending fees of overseas students (SC, ST, BC, minority) were also directly deposited in the accounts of 2,228 people. Another Rs 252.87 crore was paid to 22,000 Indiramma housing scheme beneficiaries. Some of the pending salaries of the outsourcing employees were also cleared in October.

The Finance department officials said that the Excise department has been asked to set things in the right direction to generate more revenues from liquor sales by plugging loopholes in the tax collections and curb illicit liquor sales in some districts.