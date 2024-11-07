Govt plans mega meet with students on Nov 14, may roll out key decisions

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the State government would organise a mega meet with the students on November 14 on the occasion of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s birth anniversary in Hyderabad. The CM is likely to announce major decisions to strengthen the education system, including the sanction of second-phase integrated residential schools in some more Assembly constituencies in the programme.

The students of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule social welfare hostels, schools, and colleges from Wyra and Madhira Assembly constituencies called on the CM in the Secretariat on Wednesday and thanked him for increasing the diet and cosmetic charges.

Interacting with the students, Revanth Reddy said that the government’s main objective is to provide quality education to the students, and it was the reason the diet and cosmetic charges have been increased. 21,000 teachers have already been promoted, and 11,062 teacher posts were filled recently as part of strengthening the education system.

Appealing to the students to participate in nation-building, he said that the government was constructing the Young India Integrated Residential Schools for SC, ST, BC, and Minorities in 20 to 25 acres in each constituency, and the construction would be completed by the next academic year. Young India Skills University was already established to provide skill training to students and unemployed. ITIs are being converted into ATCs in collaboration with the support of Tata Institute.

Revanth Reddy emphasised that students should also excel in sports. Young India Sports University is being established to win medals in the next Olympics. The CM also appealed to the students to dial 100 and alert them about ganja and drug trafficking. “Drug addictions destroy our lives. Everyone should practice social responsibility,” he added.