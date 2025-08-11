Govt plans to provide education to children in Guttikoya hamlets

Hanumakonda: The State Minister for Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, and Women & Child Welfare, Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, announced that the government is planning to provide education to children in Guttikoya hamlets and to improve infrastructure in government schools.

On Sunday, she inaugurated a newly constructed school in Thogu village of Tadwai mandal, along with District Collector Divakar TS, Additional Collector (Revenue) Ch Mahender, Library Corporation Chairman Ravi Chander, Market Committee Chairperson Rega Kalyani, and Chakravarthi Hospital Managing Director Tharun Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister called for the eradication of illiteracy through education. She said that providing education can bring light into the lives of children. She noted that the area being part of a protected forest posed challenges in obtaining necessary permissions.

She appreciated Santosh from the People Helping Center NGO, who has been working with them since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, to fulfill the goal of educating children in forest areas. She mentioned that Chakravarthi Hospital management had built a school in Takkalapadu last year and now inaugurated another in the Guttikoya hamlet of Togu, which brought her great satisfaction.

She praised the voluntary organization for its cooperation, stating that education is a fundamental right for all, and that in tribal areas, NGOs have been instrumental in providing infrastructure and delivering education.