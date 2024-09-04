Govt provides relief to flood-hit farmers

Mahabubabad: Barring a couple of deaths, the Mahabubabad district administration did well in rescuing the rain-affected people in the region, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said. Reviewing the flood situation in the district here on Tuesday, the CM said that a heavy downpour wreaked havoc on standing crops in around 30,000 acres.

The government will pay ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the relatives of those who died in the calamity, and the farmers who lost their crops will get a compensation of Rs 10,000 per acre, Reddy said. The administration rehabilitated 680 people. The CM has praised the rescue team headed by Seerole Sub-inspector Nagesh for saving the lives of around 100 persons of Sitaram Thanda who were stuck in the floodwater.

The CM promised to provide houses to the residents of Mood Thanda

“The State Government requests Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inspect the flood-affected areas in Telangana to know the gravity of the rain damage,” Reddy said, urging the Centre to consider the calamity as a national disaster.

Reddy directed the district administration to restore the electric supply in villages besides taking measures to curb the mosquito menace. He advised all the district collectors to prepare a ‘Blue Book’ containing data on reasons for the affected areas due to heavy rains and flood prevention measures.

Reddy directed the collectors to set up special wings in their districts to stop encroachments and illegal constructions, on the lines of Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA).

“Encroaching tanks is unpardonable. Come what may, the government will take stringent action against the perpetrators,” the CM said, asserting that a special drive will be initiated to protect the tanks.

Referring to flood havoc in Khammam, Reddy accused the former minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar of gobbling lands. He dared the former minister T Harish Rao to release the lands in the clutches of Puvvada.

He has come down heavily on former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao for not visiting the flood-affected areas during his tenure as the chief minister. The Opposition leader is ruthlessly closeted indoors even though the people were facing innumerable problems due to torrential rains.

Reddy urged the corporate companies, NGOs, and people to donate to their might to help the flood-affected.