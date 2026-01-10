Govt rolls out Rs 1.02 cr accident insurance for state employees

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has announced that the State Government is implementing a significant accident insurance cover of Rs 1.02 crore for all government employees. Releasing an official statement on Friday evening, the Deputy Chief Minister emphasised that the welfare of the workforce remains a top priority for the current administration.

He stated that the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, views its employees as an extension of its own family. He noted that these individuals are instrumental in delivering various welfare and development programmes to every household across the state, justifying the need for robust financial security.

Consultations with leading bankers in Telangana have already been concluded to operationalise the process for the Rs 1.02 crore cover. The Deputy Chief Minister further remarked that despite existing financial constraints, the government is committed to clearing pending dues inherited from the previous regime. These payments are being released in a phased, monthly manner to ensure the core objective of employee welfare is met.

The Deputy Chief Minister recalled that similar high-value accident insurance has already been successfully established for personnel in key sectors. Coverage exceeding Rs 1 crore is currently in place for 38,000 regular employees in Singareni and 71,387 staff members across power utilities, including TRANSCO, SPDCL, NPDCL, and GENCO.

Following the success of these initiatives, the government has now extended the Rs 1.02 crore accident insurance to encompass the entire state government workforce, providing a uniform safety net for all departments.