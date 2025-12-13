Govt school food poisoning: 60 hospitalised

Hyderabad: Sixty students of the Government Primary School of Chandu Nayak Tanda under Madhapur have taken ill and were rushed to the hospital for medical attention following a food poisoning incident.

According to school sources, 44 students of the school had complained of nausea and vomiting after consuming the mid-day meal. Out of 107 students who ate rice, dal, and kesari supplied by a private agency, 38 were rushed to the Area Hospital in Kondapur, while six in serious condition were shifted to a nearby private hospital.

According to officials of the State School Education Department, the students developed uneasiness after consuming a sweet. The students were provided in the morning menu bonda dish as a special occasion.

Following lunch, several students reported vomiting. Ambulances were immediately called and all affected children were shifted to hospitals. Their condition is now reportedly stable. Food samples tested normal, but the issue may have arisen due to the bonda, the official added.

In another case, 16 students of the Telangana Minority Residential School at Bagh Lingampally suffered suspected food poisoning after dinner on Thursday. They were admitted to the Government Hospital King Koti on Friday with complaints of nausea, abdominal pain, and vomiting.