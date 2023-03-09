Govt school teachers from 13 dists meet Edn Min Sabitha

Hyderabad: The government schools teachers from 13 districts of Telangana on Wednesday submittedrepresentation letter to the Education MinisterP Sabitha Indra Reddy and urged for a quick solution.

"It has been 15 months now that government school teachers who are spouses are suffering for being placed in different districts. Many teachers, most of them are women, have to travel 200-300 km daily to work. In many cases, the husband and wife have to stay separate, with kids having to adjust with either parent.

On occasion of International Women Day, we have submitted a representation letter to Education Minister and urged her to resolve the matter," said Vivek S, President of the Telangana Spouse Forum.

However, the correct allotment process was not followed, and about 2,000 teachers were separated from their spouses. They applied for transfers, but only 615 of them were approved, while all others are pending and out of the pending transfer applications, 80 per cent are women, he added.