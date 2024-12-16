  • Menu
Govt should drop tiger corridor proposal: BJP

Sirpur MLA Dr Palwai Harish Babu said that the government should withdraw the proposals for the establishment of a tiger corridor in the district.

Asifabad: Sirpur MLA Dr Palwai Harish Babu said that the government should withdraw the proposals for the establishment of a tiger corridor in the district.He participated and addressed the meeting organised at the district centre on Sunday.

“It is unfair to inform that M Dobriyal has sent proposals for the establishment of Tiger Corridor in Asifabad and Sirpur constituencies,” said Babu.

He said that if they try to impose such proposals on the people without consulting them or the public representatives, they will be resisted. The MLA informed that they are saying that villages will be moved without proper planning and BJP will strongly oppose this policy.

“Immediately withdraw the Tiger Corridor proposal and solve the problems arising from the tiger,” he said.

