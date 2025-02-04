Govt should take care of MLAs & their aspirations

Jagga Reddy says he he is bound by the instructions of Rahul Gandhi not to speak about the internal affairs of the party before the media. But one thing is certain that in Congress government, ministers have more freedom. In case of any important development, the Chief Minister would intervene

Hyderabad: While the AICC is seized of the recent developments in the party where some MLAs met over dinner on Friday night which had given ammunition to opposition BRS alleging that all was not well in the party. It is learnt that the party high command had asked the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to come to Delhi after the Delhi Assembly elections to discuss the issue.

Meanwhile, during an informal chat with the media, the party working president T Jagga Reddy said that it was the responsibility of any ruling party to take care of the aspirations of the MLAs along with governance. He said the MLA should be taken into confidence on various issues. At the same time the party should take care of the interests of the leaders who lost the elections.

Replying to questions, he said there are reports that MLAs had held a meeting but he regretted that he was not in a position to share certain information now. He said he would share at appropriate time if need be.

He said he was bound by the instructions of Rahul Gandhi not to speak about the internal affairs of the party before the media. But one thing is certain that in Congress government, ministers have more freedom. In case of any important development, the Chief Minister would intervene.

Reddy said such issues are not new to Congress party alone. Whichever party be in power, some internal political bickering or dissatisfaction would always be there. Asked what his role in such matters would be, he said he was not able to take any decisions. “I am within the party’s framework. I am such big a leader to give advice to party in charge Deepa Das Munshi or the PCC chief. He further said none of his actions should bring bad name to the government.

Minor issues would always be there and the party leadership would resolve them amicably. They still have four years before facing another election,” he added.