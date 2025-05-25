Govt to accelerate EV recharge infra: Dy CM

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has said that the State government has prepared plans to accelerate EV charging Infrastructure. Participating in the Energy Ministries conference, the deputy CM highlighted the steps being taken in Telangana to streamline the connection process for charging stations and support the growth of the State’s electric mobility ecosystem.

Bhatti discussed measures to fortify the intra-state transmission network, which is essential for supporting the growing demand and integrating diverse power sources. He shared the plans for significant additions to transmission lines and transformation capacity in Telangana and the importance of long-term planning for the transmission system, extending up to 2034-35. Strategies for improving the performance and financial health of distribution utilities, focus on measures to reduce technical and commercial losses and ensure the financial sustainability of the sector, which is crucial for continued investment and service delivery was also discussed in the meeting.