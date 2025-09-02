Live
Govt to hold Bathukamma fest a la Rio Carnival at Tank Bund
Telangana govt is making grand arrangements to celebrate the Bathukamma festival with a series of events from Sept 21 to 30, including an attempt to set a Guinness World Record
Hyderabad: The Telangana government would be organising a Bathukamma Carnival at Tank Bund on September 27. The government aims to celebrate Bathukamma on the lines of the Rio Carnival by organising nine programs during the Sharad Navratri starting from September 21.
Releasing the poster related to the festival, Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, along with Endowments Minister Konda Surekha and Panchayati Raj Minister Sitakka, said that the state government was making huge arrangements to organise the festival, which is a symbol of Telangana’s cultural splendour. With the aim of achieving a Guinness Book of Records, Bathukamma celebrations will be organised grandly on September 28 at the L B Stadium with a gathering of more than 10,000 women. The “Floating Bathukamma” program at Hussain Sagar would be the main attraction this time, and special celebrations will be organised with women’s self-help groups at People’s Plaza. The programme will be held from September 21 to 30, with events including celebrations at the Thousand Pillar Temple in Warangal on September 21, and at important temples, tourist and cultural places in 3-4 districts every day from September 22 to 24.
Events in Hyderabad include the Bathukamma Carnival Evening at Tank Bund on September 27, the Guinness World Record attempt at L B Stadium and a Bathukamma Cycle Ride on September 28, the Best Bathukamma Competition at People’s Plaza and an event for I T sector employees and RWAs on September 29, and a Grand Floral Parade and Floral Holi at Tank Bund on September 30. A Vintage Car Rally will also be held. An art camp with a Bathukamma theme will also be held at the State Art Gallery in Madhapur for four days from September 25.