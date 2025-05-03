Govt turning a blind eye to PRRLI project, fumes Singireddy

Hyderabad: Alleging that the government does not want the Palamuru benefits to reach people in a short time and hence neglecting the project, BRS senior leader S Niranjan Reddy on Friday said that instead of taking up a comprehensive review, the government is deliberately keeping the project aside.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, Niranjan Reddy said that Telangana should fight for fair share of Krishna river waters. Welcoming the Minister Jupally Krishna Rao visiting the Palamuru project, Niranjan Reddy said that it was not a review but an attempt to postpone the completion of the project. Even after knowing that over 90 per cent of the works were competed, it was objectionable that the minister had set a deadline of two years without saying that the work will be completed as soon as possible.

The BRS leader said that the attitude of the Congress government can be gauged with the fact that in spite of one and half years in office, not a single lorry of mud was removed from the Palamuru Ranga Reddy lift irrigation scheme. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who claims to be the son of Palamuru, was not taking up the project works. Isn’t it a betrayal of his mother, questioned Niranjan Reddy. Except for a few in Uddanpur, the remaining four pump houses, reservoirs, substations, tunnels, and surge pools were completed during the BRS tenure. “We completed the wet run in Narlapur. The rest were also completed in a dry run. Only eight km of canal is left in Package 3. The contractor is a TDP leader in Andhra Pradesh and his son is MLA there. Is there any pressure from their side,” asked Reddy.

The former minister said that the BRS government had acquired 27,000 acres of land except for 100 acres for the project. Under this scheme, irrigation water will be provided to 12.30 lakh acres in Nalgonda, Palamuru, and Ranga Reddy districts. The BRS leader demanded the speedy completion of the Palamuru Ranga Reddy lift irrigation works, insisting on a fair share of Telangana river waters in the Krishna River.