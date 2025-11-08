Govt urged to set up commission for senior citizens

Jagtial: Telangana State Senior Citizens Association has urged the government to establish a Senior Citizens Commission for the protection of rights and resolution of issues faced by the elderly.

Speaking at the 10th District General Representatives Council Meeting held at the Senior Citizens Office in the city on Friday, State president P Narasimha Rao made this demand.

During the meeting, the newly elected District Executive Committee members were administered oaths. A total of 46 senior citizens who rendered notable services in various fields were felicitated.

Addressing the gathering, Narasimha Rao demanded a separate department for senior citizens, 50% concession in RTC bus fares, and a government-operated helpline, among 10 key demands submitted to the State and Central Governments.

State general secretary Satyanarayana Chaudhary, treasurer Thota Gyaneshwar, former Municipal Chairman G.R. Desai, PC Hanumanth Reddy and representatives from Jagtial, Korutla and Metpally divisions participated.