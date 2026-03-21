Govt Whips praise Budget, flay BRS behaviour in House

Mahabubnagar MLA and Government Whip Yennam Srinivas Reddy lauded the Budget, calling it a “smooth path forward” for the state’s economy. Speaking in the Assembly, he credited Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka for stabilising an economy that had previously been in disarray, noting that Telangana’s per capita income is now two per cent higher than the national average.

Reddy criticised the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for their conduct in the Assembly, alleging that members are resorting to “absurd antics” and behaving like “street rowdies.”

He asserted that BRS members are unfit to serve as an opposition and questioned the role of regional parties in Telangana, claiming that only national parties have a meaningful presence.

Echoing these sentiments, Dornakal MLA and Government Whip Ramachandru Naik condemned the BRS lawmakers’ behaviour and welcomed the Budget as people-centric, highlighting that welfare initiatives have been given top priority.

He specifically praised the introduction of a Rs 5 lakh family insurance scheme for the families of deceased members, extending gratitude to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka for their efforts.

Both leaders emphasised that the Budget reflects a commitment to welfare and economic stability, contrasting it with the opposition’s unruly conduct in the Assembly.