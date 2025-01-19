Live
- Police arrest notorious blackmailer targeting young women
- TDP has an ace up its sleeve to breathe fresh air in TG unit
- Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan at Tirumala Temple Comes to a Close
- Civil Servants, Shoulder Shared Responsibilities!
- Hyd-Amaravati bypass bridge works to be completed by April
- Delhi polls: Women voters top agenda of all 3 parties
- Activities launched as part of 12-month action plan
- Rousing welcome for Amit Shah
- CM to promote ‘Brand AP’ at World Economic Forum
- Minister, collector take part in cleanliness drive
Govt will come up with ‘Affordable Housing Policy’ soon: Minister Ponguleti
Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Saturday informed that the State government will be coming up with an ‘Affordable Housing Policy’ soon.
The Minister who held a meeting with his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Rajesh Dharmani in Secretariat was briefed about the progress being made in Telangana on IndirammaIndlu scheme.
He said that the State government was aiming to come up with massive townships within ORR and RRR on the lines of Kukatpally Housing Board. These townships would be spread across at least 100 acres each, he added.
