Govt will come up with ‘Affordable Housing Policy’ soon: Minister Ponguleti

Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Saturday informed that the State government will be coming up with an ‘Affordable Housing Policy’ soon.

Hyderabad: Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Saturday informed that the State government will be coming up with an ‘Affordable Housing Policy’ soon.

The Minister who held a meeting with his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Rajesh Dharmani in Secretariat was briefed about the progress being made in Telangana on IndirammaIndlu scheme.

He said that the State government was aiming to come up with massive townships within ORR and RRR on the lines of Kukatpally Housing Board. These townships would be spread across at least 100 acres each, he added.

