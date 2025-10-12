Govt will establish incubation centres in Warangal, Nalgonda: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Tonurture innovation and entrepreneurship across the districts, the State government is planning to establish incubation centres in Warangal and Nalgonda, modelled on Hyderabad’s T-Hub, Minister for IT and Industries Duddilla Sridhar Babu informed here on Saturday.

The Minister said the initiative is part of the government’s broader vision to transform Telangana into an “innovation hub” and a “pharmacy of purpose”, where science and humanism merge to create meaningful, socially beneficial innovation.

Speaking after inaugurating the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Kakatiya University Pharma Alumni Association at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds, Sridhar Babu said the government would soon sign MoUs with Kakatiya University and Mahatma Gandhi University to set up these incubation centres. “When science is infused with empathy, every innovation becomes a force for social good,” he said, adding that Telangana is building a 360-degree life sciences ecosystem that connects research with markets and policy with patients.

He said that within just 18 months, Telangana has attracted over Rs 54,000 crore in new investments in the life sciences sector, drawing global companies such as Eli Lilly to establish their presence in the State. This growth, he said, reflects investor confidence in Telangana’s progressive policies and is generating new employment opportunities for youth. “Machines may diagnose diseases faster than doctors, but no technology can replace the compassion of the human heart,” Sridhar Babu observed, calling upon non-resident Indian professionals to contribute their expertise as “knowledge investors” in India’s development.

Addressing young innovators, the Minister remarked that history remembers not the number of patents one holds, but the number of lives improved by one’s innovation.