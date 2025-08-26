Govt will fulfill poor's dream of owning a home: MLA

Khanapur: Khanapur MLA Vedum Bojju Patel stated that the dream of owning a home for the poor in the Khanapur constituency will be fulfilled.

He emphasized that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s public government has launched the prestigious Indiramma Housing Scheme to realise this dream.

The MLA assured that all eligible poor families will be granted homes under this scheme.

On Monday, during a programme held at Utnoor Mandal headquarters in Adilabad district, sanction letters for Indiramma houses were distributed to 980 beneficiaries by MLA Vedum Bojju Patel, along with ITDA PO Khushboo Gupta and Sub-Collector Yuvaraj Marmat.

He stated that all homeless poor in the constituency will be identified in phases and granted homes.

He urged those who have not yet received sanction letters not to worry, as the government will identify and support them in subsequent phases. He advised such individuals to register their names at the local MPDO offices. The MLA assured that the sanctioning process will be transparent and free from corruption, warning that if anyone demands money, the matter should be brought to his attention or to the PO or Sub-Collector, and strict action will be taken against such individuals.

He also called upon Indiramma Committee members to assist officials in identifying genuine beneficiaries and ensure no errors occur in the process.

The event was attended by committee members and Congress party leaders.