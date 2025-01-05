Govt will recruit vacant posts on regular basis: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: The State government is committed to filling vacant government positions on a regular basis, said IT & Industries Minister Sridhar Babu. He was addressing the passing out parade of 196 Fire Driver Operators at the Telangana State Fire Services and Civil Defense Training Institute in Rangareddy district on Saturday.

“The recruitment process, which was stalled for the past decade, has been revived under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy,” the Minister stated. “Our government has been systematically resolving legal and procedural challenges in the recruitment process and issuing appointment letters. We are committed to acting with utmost sincerity in this regard. The Chief Minister has also placed special emphasis on filling vacancies in the Home department,” he added. Sridhar Babu praised the commendable services of the Fire Department personnel, particularly their critical role during the floods in Khammam. “Whenever a crisis arises, they step forward with determination to safeguard lives. Their work is exemplary, embodying the spirit of service and brotherhood,” Sridhar Babu said.

Highlighting the government’s focus on strengthening the Fire Department, the Minister revealed that 878 personnel were recruited across various divisions within the department over the past year.

He assured further efforts to enhance its operational capacity and infrastructure. “The Fire Department bears a significant responsibility to act promptly and effectively in disaster situations to protect lives and property,” he remarked.