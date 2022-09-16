Govt working to restore Hyd's historic places: KTR

Hyderabad: The centuries-old step-wells (Baolis) built by the Qutb Shahi dynasty at historic Quli Qutb Shahi heritage park were restored to its past glory after the restoration works and development of the site. Minister K T Rama Rao and newly arrived US Consul General Jennifer Larson visited the heritage park on Thursday.

On this occasion, KTR briefed the US Consul General regarding the history of the Qutb Shahi Tombs and the latest developments in Hyderabad. Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar and others were also present.

Jennifer Larson and IT Minister visited the historic Qutb Shahi Heritage Park Complex to mark the completion of a $112,560 conservation project funded by the US Consulate in Hyderabad. The project supports the conservation of five stepwells inside the Tombs Complex, which will conserve 15 million liters of rainwater during monsoon season and provide for the water needs of the 106-acre Heritage Park. The restoration works were done by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture.

On this occasion, KTR said, "The Qutb Shahi Tombs are among Hyderabad's greatest historical legacies and that's why the Telangana government is so eager to conserve and showcase this unique site."

"Hyderabad is not only a dynamic city with a bright future, it's an historic city with a storied past," said Jennifer Larson. Adding she said, "This is my first visit to the Qutb Shahi Tombs and it's terrific to see first-hand how the Aga Khan Trust for Culture is leveraging US Consulate funding to conserve parts of this beautiful site."

The Qutb Shahi Tombs Complex is the necropolis of the dynasty that ruled the region from 1518 to 1687. Hyderabad's other major Qutb Shahi dynasty structures are the Golconda Fort and the 428-year-old ceremonial gateway Charminar. The Aga Khan Trust for Culture is working to develop these three sites in order to request a designation as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, an initiative spearheaded through a Memorandum of Understanding with the Telangana Government.

"Conservation of these incredible 16th century stepwells at the Qutb Shahi necropolis has ensured conservation of extremely significant heritage buildings but also made the complex sustainable for its water needs. Our teams have been honored to work with the Government of Telangana and with a valuable grant from the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation," said Luis Monreal, Director General, Aga Khan Trust for Culture.