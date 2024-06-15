Govt’s quick-fix for blooper in textbooks

Hyderabad: In a quick move, the State School Education Department has decided to paste the preface page of Telugu textbooks and workbook that had a blooper, so as not to disturb the studies of school students.

This move came to the forefront on the reopening day of the school, wherein the foreword of Telugu textbooks and workbook thanked former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his cabinet colleagues for their guidance and advice.

The School Education Department has taken a decision that the preface page can be removed and pasted on the inner side of the cover so that the Pledge, Vande Mataram and National Anthem are visible. Already, the department has recalled over 25 lakh Telugu textbooks from Classes I to X, and 10 lakh workbooks. By Saturday, the recalled books will be once again distributed to students.

In this regard School Education Department, Telangana on Friday has taken a decision to relieve State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) director M Radha Reddy and posted her as additional State project director of Samagra Siksha Abhiyaan (SSA), Telangana. Also, other officials involved in this issue were transferred from their posts.

M Ramesh, additional State project director of SSA was directed to take charge as SCERT director. Similarly, S Srinivasa Chary, additional director of government textbooks press services was asked to take charge of additional director, Model Schools, Hyderabad.

Ch Ramana Kumar, secretary, Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society, Hyderabad, is directed to take charge from S Srinivasa Chary as kept FAC to the post of director, government textbooks press services, Hyderabad, said a senior officer from the Education department.