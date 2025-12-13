GP polls: Komatireddy congratulates winners

Nalgonda: Ministerfor Roads, Buildings and Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said he is ready to allocate any required funds to ensure development in every village of the Nalgonda constituency. Newly elected Congress sarpanches from Nalgonda, Thipparthy, and Kanagal mandals met the minister on Friday at his camp office, Indira Bhavan, in Nalgonda.

The minister congratulated the newly elected sarpanches and wished them well.he advised the new sarpanches to make good use of the opportunity and take up development activities beyond party lines. He asked the sarpanches to bring any issues in their villages to his attention. He encouraged them not to lose confidence even when facing major problems or challenges.

The minister conveyed his congratulations to the newly elected sarpanches, including Gunde Janamma of Pedda Sooraram, Deputy Sarpanch Pendem Aruna Ramakrishna, Utkuri Vani of Ellamma Gudem in Thipparthy, Marri Satish Yadav of Chennugudem in Nalgonda mandal, Tukkani Venkat Reddy of Buddaram, Peddhi Lakshmamma Govardhan of Chandanapally, Zakir Tajuddin of Narsing Battla, Pothepaka Vinod of Velugupalli, Muppidi Maheshwari of Kanchanapally, Chirraboyina Yadayya of Thorragal, Kottapalli Sunitha of Donakal, and others.