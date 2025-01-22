Gram sabhas begin across districts

Khammam/Gadwal/Mahabubnagar/Wanaparthy: On Tuesday gram sabhas were held in Upparipally of Ghanpur mandal and Cheekarachettu thanda and Mundri thanda in Peddamandadi mandal. The DC, along with local MLA Thudi Megha Reddy and addi-tional collector (local bodies) Sanchit Gangwar participated as chief guests.

Addressing the gathering the collector stated that field visits were conducted to prepare a list of genuine beneficiaries for welfare schemes. If there are any changes or objections to the list, they will be discussed openly with the public and their suggestions will be considered. He mentioned that the list includes names identified by officials during their visits, related to four schemes: Indiramma Housing, Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa, Rythu Bharosa and new ration cards.

The MLA emphasised that the government is taking transparent measures, irrespective of party lines, to ensure every genuine beneficiary receives the benefits of the schemes. “On January 26, the CM will launch four welfare schemes as part of the guarantees promised by the government,” he said.

Elsewhere in Khammam, district Collector Muzammil Khan participated in the village/ward meetings in Khammam Rural Mandal Gollapadu village and Khammam City 6th Division during which he said that if there are no eligible persons in the preliminary list, applications will be taken again in the gram sabhas or at the public administration centres located in the MPDO office and Tahsildar offices.

Khan assured that the list currently placed in the Gram Sabhas is a preliminary one and that people should not worry. “The implementation of the schemes is a continuous process,” he clarified.

Meanwhile, in Gadwal District Collector BM Santosh emphasized that the implementation of welfare schemes will continue as a consistent and ongoing process. He participated in public administration vil-lage meetings held in Mannapuram village and Dharur Mandal headquarters, accompanied by the local MLA, Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy. Details of the selected beneficiaries for all schemes were read aloud during the village meeting for transparency.

Jadcherla Municipality conducted ward meetings across various wards in Mahabubnagar; the meetings were chaired by Municipal Chairperson Koneti Pushpalatha and attended by Municipal Commissioner G. Lakshma Reddy, Councilors Uma Shankar Goud, Jyothi Krishna Reddy, Prashanth Reddy, and Raju, along with members of the Indiramma Committee and local representatives.

Residents expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to voice their concerns and ensure their inclusion in welfare programs.