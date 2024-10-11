Grand Bathukamma Celebrations Held at Police Parade Ground

Nagar Kurnool: In Nagarkurnool district, the Bathukamma celebrations were conducted with great splendor at the Police Parade Ground, under the leadership of the district police department. The event saw the participation of numerous police officers, staff members, and their families, making it a festive and vibrant occasion. District Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath took the initiative to organize the celebrations, which were held in a grand manner.

The event featured the creation of large, beautifully decorated Bathukammas, and traditional pujas were performed for Goddess Gauramma. Following the pujas, a significant number of women came together to play Bathukamma, filling the atmosphere with joyful songs and dances, a key part of the festival’s cultural essence. SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath and his wife also participated in the Bathukamma celebrations, dancing along with the women.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Gaikwad emphasized the importance of Bathukamma as the largest festival in Telangana, praising its deep-rooted connection to the region’s culture and traditions. He noted that such festivals uphold the rich heritage of Telangana and are a symbol of unity and joy. In addition to the SP, Additional SP CH Rameshwar and other senior police officers attended the event, adding to the significance of the occasion. The entire police department came together to celebrate Bathukamma, showcasing the harmony and festivity that this festival brings to the community.



