Grand Celebration of Vasavi Mata Shobha Yatra During Sharad Navaratri

Nagar Kurnool: The grand Vasavi Mata Shobha Yatra was celebrated with great enthusiasm. As part of the 54th Sharad Navaratri festival, the procession began from the Shiva temple in the market yard and proceeded to the Vasavi Kanyaka Parameshwari temple.

The traditional procession included wooden bhajans, kolatam (a traditional dance), and Bathukammas, and was a spectacular event. The festival committee presidents, Rajitha and Haribabu, performed the pujas and initiated the yatra.

The procession featured captivating performances of bhajans and kolatam by devotees. Upon reaching the temple, puja rituals were conducted, followed by the distribution of Anna Prasadam (sacred food). Devotees were especially attracted to the cheetah-themed bhajans. Under the guidance of head priest Pandurang Sharma, special pujas were performed at the temple. On this occasion, Vasavi Mata was adorned as Bala Tripura Sundari Devi, blessing the devotees.

In the evening, after the puja, the rituals of Gajula Alankarana (bangle decoration) and Gajula Abhishekam were performed. Devotional songs and discourses were led by Dr. Deekshitulu. Numerous devotees, including festival committee members, temple committee members, Arya Vysya community leaders, and representatives from business associations, participated in the event.