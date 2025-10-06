Grand Celebration of Wildlife Week in Nallamala

Nagar kurnool: The 71st World Wildlife Week celebrations were held with great enthusiasm under the supervision of the Amrabad Forest Division on Monday. As part of the event, forest officials and staff organized an awareness bike rally and a cleanliness drive to promote wildlife conservation and environmental protection.

The awareness rally was conducted from Mannanur Checkpost to Dhurvasula Checkpost, aiming to educate the public about the importance of protecting wildlife. Following the rally, a cleanliness drive was organized from Dhurvasula Checkpost to Farahabad Base Camp, focusing on maintaining ecological balance in the forest region.

As part of the Wildlife Week celebrations, officials also announced upcoming activities including essay writing, drawing competitions, and a wildlife safari for students to raise awareness and encourage participation in conservation efforts.

Divisional Forest Officer Ramamurthy, along with field staff and officers from the Amrabad, Mannanur, and Maddimadugu ranges, participated actively in the program. They emphasized the need for community involvement in wildlife protection and environmental conservation.

Delete Edit



