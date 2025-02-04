Grand Celebrations of Ratha Saptami at Sri Surya Narayana Swamy Temple in Alampur

Gadwal: On the occasion of Ratha Saptami today, special prayers were performed at the temple of Sri Surya Narayana Swamy in Alampur. Subsequently, the Surya Prabha Vahana Seva was conducted through the streets of Alampur town.

Special Prayers and Surya Prabha Vahana Seva Mark Ratha Saptami in Alampur

The historic town of Alampur observed the auspicious occasion of Ratha Saptami with devotion and grandeur at the temple of Sri Surya Narayana Swamy. Devotees gathered early in the morning to participate in the special prayers conducted at the temple, invoking the blessings of Lord Surya for health, prosperity, and spiritual strength.

Following the prayers, the traditional Surya Prabha Vahana Seva was held, where the deity was paraded through the main streets of Alampur on a brilliantly adorned chariot representing the sun’s chariot. The procession attracted a large crowd of devotees and visitors, who offered their prayers and joined in chanting hymns in praise of Lord Surya.

Ratha Saptami, known as the symbolic birthday of the Sun God, is celebrated with fervor across various temples dedicated to Surya. The event in Alampur is particularly notable for its cultural and spiritual significance, drawing devotees from surrounding regions.

The temple authorities expressed gratitude to the devotees for their participation and emphasized the importance of this festival in promoting spiritual well-being and communal harmony.