Grand Chandi Yagam concludes in Khammam, draws large devotee turnout

A grand Chandi Yagam concluded in Khammam on Monday, marking the culmination of a three-day spiritual programme that attracted a large number of devotees from across the region.

The yagam, which commenced on March 21, was held at the Sports Hub near SR Gardens in the city and concluded with traditional rituals performed in accordance with Vedic practices.

The event created a deeply spiritual atmosphere, with devotees actively participating in prayers and ceremonies throughout the programme.

Organised under the aegis of the Bodepudi Trust, the event aimed to promote peace, prosperity and the overall well-being of the people. Special poojas and Vedic rituals were conducted by experienced priests, drawing enthusiastic participation from attendees.

Speaking on the occasion, organiser Bodepudi Raja stated that the yagam was dedicated to the welfare and spiritual upliftment of the people of Khammam. He emphasised that such religious events play a vital role in fostering harmony, unity and positive energy in society.

The programme witnessed a significant turnout, with devotees gathering in large numbers to seek divine blessings and take part in the concluding rituals.